MARTIC TWP., Pa. — The Wolf administration on Tuesday announced what it said is its largest investment in Pennsylvania's recreation and conservation.

The $90 million will be allocated to more than 330 projects across the state, including several in Berks County, officials announced during a news conference at the Clark Nature Preserve in Martic Township, Lancaster County.

The money will be used to create new recreational opportunities, conserve natural resources and help revitalize local communities, officials said.

"We are celebrating the opportunity to provide many, many grants to meet the recreation conservation needs of citizens across the commonwealth," said Lori Yeich, recreation and conservation manager.

Among the projects in Berks County are an addition to the Neversink Mountain Preserve, the restoration of Willow Creek in Fleetwood Park, development of the Schuylkill River Trail, and an addition to the William Penn State Forest.

Funding is also heading to South Heidelberg Township to prepare a comprehensive recreation, park and open space plan.

"It leads to a brighter future for the commonwealth," said Cindy Dunn, the state's secretary of conservation and natural resources. "It puts federal money to work and what it's intended to do, restore economy, restore hopefulness, restore quality of life, gets it on the ground fast."

According to the state, funding will come from the Keystone Fund.

Dunn said the state has a goal of one day having a trail within 10 minutes of every Pennsylvanian.

"It is doable," she said. "82% of Pennsylvanians are within a 10-minute drive or a walk of a trail."

Dunn said the grant distribution process usually takes time.

"We decided let's get this one out there and get the money to work," Dunn said, "get it on the ground, get conservation on the ground, get these trails on the ground, put people to work, generate the economy."