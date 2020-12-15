READING, Pa. - The approaching snowstorm will mean a shorter workday for many county employees in Berks on Wednesday.

All county buildings will close at noon, sending employees who are not involved in 24/7 operations home before the snow is set to start, the commissioners and President Judge Thomas G. Parisi announced Tuesday.

The officials said they plan to make a decision regarding Thursday's operations by 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Employees of 24/7 operations are advised to follow their department's inclement weather policy.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for Berks. It's set to take effect at 10 a.m. Wednesday and last for 24 hours.

69 News meteorologists said Berks could receive between 8 and 12 inches of snow, with higher accumulations expected in northern parts of the county.