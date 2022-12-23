READING, Pa. - The Berks County Commissioners voted unanimously Thursday to work with the Berks County Industrial Development Authority, or BerksIDA, to create an infrastructure investment fund for the county.

Through an initial contribution of $5 million in county funding, it will serve as a revolving loan fund for new or expanded infrastructure that leads to job creation and property tax growth in Berks.

The initiative is part of the county's Imagine Berks plan, and will lend money to local taxing bodies to provide the necessary infrastructure for businesses looking to expand or move into the region.

“Berks County has numerous sites ripe for expansion or redevelopment, but the time and investment involved with installing or upgrading facilities oftentimes kills deals,” Commissioner Michael Rivera said. “This fund is meant to combat that challenge for Berks County.”

The fund will reside with, and be administered by, BerksIDA, and all dispersed money will function as a loan to ensure the infrastructure investment fund can be replenished.

The county retains the option to add additional dollars in the future should it choose to.

Jeremy Zaborowski, BerksIDA executive director, said the authority is proud to partner with the county to provide this integral resource for economic development.

“As one of the first in the state to implement such a program, we are excited to see it in action,” he said.