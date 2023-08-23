READING, Pa. - The Council on Chemical Abuse (COCA) has awarded a six-month grant to the Berks County Jail System for expanding medication assisted treatment opportunities to individuals at the jail with an opioid use disorder.

This $302,500 grant will include the cost of medication as well as medical personnel. The monies for this grant are from the Berks County Opioid Settlement fund.

Officials say the funds are in place to address the detrimental effects of the opioid/overdose crisis in Berks County and to help protect the community in the future.

Funds will be used to provide services related to opioid use disorders and any co-occurring substance use disorder and mental health conditions to all communities and residents in Berks County with respect, dignity and equity.

COCA officials say the following projects are examples of other initiatives funded through the settlement:

Danny’s Ride: A transportation service designed to assist those who are receiving recovery, treatment and other related services.

Recovery Works: A workforce development program developed and operated by Berks Connections Pretrial Services. This program helps those in recovery from opioid use disorders and any co-occurring substance use disorder or mental health conditions to become reliable and successful employees and helps address issues of unemployment and the underemployment.

Easy Does It, Inc at Atonement Lutheran Church: A collaboration between Easy Does It of Leesport, PA and Atonement Lutheran Church of Wyomissing, to offer certified recovery specialists recovery support services, free of charge, to any Berks County resident who desires it.