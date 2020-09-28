READING, Pa. - Berks County is preparing to launch another grant program to provide federal aid to organizations in need during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The commissioners announced Monday that the Berks County CARES Grant Program will award up to $19 million in grants to entities in four sectors: public health services, municipalities and authorities, nonprofits, and educational institutions and services.
"While we are pleased to offer this grant program to help alleviate some of the financial blow from COVID-19, we believe the true need in our community is much greater," said Commissioner Kevin S. Barnhardt. "The commissioners continue to advocate to have more funds available to address the critical and unmet needs that affect so many of our local businesses and social service organizations."
Applications for the grant program will be accepted from Wednesday, Sept. 30, until 5 p.m. on Oct. 16.
The grants can only be used to reimburse costs for necessary expenses incurred between March 1 and Sept. 30 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, officials said. Eligible expenditures include personal protective equipment (PPE), cleaning services, increased technology capacity for telework, business interruption costs, and employee paid leave due to illness or quarantine.
The grant program is funded through a portion of the $38 million the county received through the federal government's CARES Act. The county previously allocated $6 million to a grant program for small businesses. Applications for that money are currently being reviewed.