READING, Pa. — The Berks County commissioners on Thursday voted to approve the induction of three veterans into the Berks County Military Hall of Fame.

Ken Lebron, director of the county's Department of Veterans Affairs, noted that the commissioners established the hall of fame in 2009 to recognize the men and women from Berks County who demonstrated gallantry in combat against an American enemy of achieved significant national or international recognition during military service.

There are currently 68 members in the hall of fame, including seven who earned the medal of honor, the United States' highest honor for valor in combat.

The new inductees are:

Maj. Gen. David M. Gregg, U.S. Army, for special recognition and achievement in the Civil War.

Gregg's tour of duty consisted of assignments in Missouri, New Mexico, California, and Washington, D.C., all before the Civil War. He participated in Virginia campaigns between 1862 and 1864, as well as conflicts at Antietam and Gettysburg. His repulse of Jeb Stuart's cavalry on the last day at Gettysburg kept the Confederates from attacking the rear of the Union line, countering Pickett's Charge. On Aug. 1, 1861, the War Department promoted Gregg to major general and appointed him to command the Army of Potomac's Cavalry Corps.

"His service as an Army officer during the Civil War was exemplary, and his actions significantly contributed to the victory of the Union and the preservation of the United States of America," Lebron said.

Gregg settled in Reading following his military service and is buried in Charles Evans Cemetery.

In 1922, the city erected a life-sized equestrian bronze statue of Gregg at North Fourth Street and Centre Avenue, where it stands today as a focal point of the Centre Park Historic District.

Cpl. Bernard Radomski, United States Marine Corps, who was awarded the Navy Cross Medal for heroism in World War II.

Lebron said the medal was awarded to Radomski for extraordinary heroism and devotion to duty in action against enemy Japanese forces on the island of Palau, in 1944.

"An indomitable fighter, Cpl. Radomski, by his aggressive initiative, tenacious determination and great personal valor in the face of fanatic opposition, contributed essentially to the success of our operations against the Japanese stronghold," Lebron said. "His resolute conduct and unwavering devotion to duty throughout a period of fierce hostilities reflect the highest credit upon himself and upon the United States Naval Service. He gallantly gave his life for his country."

Capt. Ward Rodney Price, U.S. Army, who received the U.S. Army Air Medal in World War II.

Price served in combat as a first lieutenant in Europe and Gen. Patton's Third Army, where he flew 43 missions as a forward observer in an airplane called Grasshopper.

As a forward observer, he was responsible for locating and radioing enemy positions for targeting back to command for being shot down ultimately on that 43rd mission.

"The pilot was able to crash land in such a way that upon impact the plane was split in half, where both the pilot and Ward escaped without serious injury," Lebron explained. "They worked their way through enemy territory back to allied lines where Price was then given command of a tank."

Lebron said Price was instrumental in the Battle of the Bulge and the liberation of a German concentration camp.

All three inductees will be presented into the hall of fame at the 20th annual veterans appreciation dinner dance on Saturday, Nov. 5, at the Wilson High School gymnasium.

Commissioner Christian Y. Leinbach said he is always amazed to hear the stories of people who serviced so sacrificially for the country and called Reading and Berks County their home.