READING, Pa. - The first significant winter storm of the season will keep Berks County's government facilities closed on Thursday, with many employees working remotely from home, according to the county commissioners and President Judge Thomas G. Parisi.
Employees of the county's 24/7 operations will continue to follow their department's inclement weather policy, the officials said.
The county's parks will remain closed until they can be cleared of snow. Officials said their goal is to reopen the parks by midday Thursday.
The county closed the courthouse, services center, and other facilities at noon on Wednesday, sending employees home ahead of the storm's arrival.
While the buildings will be closed on Thursday, the county said it still plans to hold a virtual retirement board meeting at 9:30 a.m. and the weekly commissioners meeting at 10 a.m., unless there significant power outages or technical issues arise.
The commissioners' meeting will include their approval of the county's 2021 budget.
Also not open or operating on Thursday are the Reading Public Library's four locations and BARTA.
The National Weather Service's winter storm warning for Berks County is scheduled to be in effect until 10 a.m. Thursday.