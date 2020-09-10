READING, Pa. - Berks County will pay $750,000 to resolve an issue involving nearly three decades of unbilled water service, according to a tentative agreement announced Thursday.
The deal calls for both Reading and the Reading Area Water Authority to receive $375,000 from the county in lump sum payments within 30 days of the agreement being approved by the city council and RAWA's board of directors, officials said.
"We thank the City of Reading and the Reading Water Authority for working with the County to reach a resolution that benefits all three parties," Commissioner Christian Y. Leinbach said in a statement. "We are very pleased to continue to engage with our city to improve relationships and agreements to benefit the greater good for all the residents we represent."
The tentative settlement comes 19 months after an investigation of a possible water leak led to the discovery of two water meters in the basement of the Berks County Services Center in downtown Reading. Officials said they found that one of the two meters had not been measured and billed since the building was constructed in 1992.
RAWA had estimated its loss to be $1.5 million, but the tentative settlement of $750,000 will satisfy the county's account for the unbilled line in full, officials said.
"The agreement between the parties... is a demonstration of the willingness and commitment our Administration has to work for the betterment of the City of Reading," said Mayor Eddie Moran. "We thank the negotiators for keeping a professional and honest conversation to reach a settlement that could benefit all entities."
The 2019 discovery prompted then-Commissioner Mark Scott to suggest that the city privatize both the Reading Area Water Authority and the Reading Parking Authority. City officials were quick to dismiss that notion.