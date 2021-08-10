Berks County Courthouse and Services Center

READING, Pa. — If you work in or visit a Berks County-owned building, you'll want to make sure you have a mask on hand.

Starting next Monday, Aug. 16, the county will reinstate its mask mandate for all employees and visitors, regardless of their vaccination status.

The county commissioners approved the mandate on Tuesday, citing data that shows a sharp increase in COVID-19 cases in Berks and surrounding counties.

The county reported 55 new cases of the coronavirus since Saturday, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health. That puts the total number of confirmed cases in Berks at 37,775 since the start of the pandemic in March 2020, with 11,479 listed as probable.

The latest report is still well below the peak of 902 new cases on Jan. 28, 2021.

As of Tuesday, 188,405 people in Berks County, or nearly 45% of the population, were fully vaccinated, according to the health department. More than 22,500 others were partially vaccinated.

