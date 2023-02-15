READING, Pa. - Former Reading city council member Lucine Sihelnik is ready to get to work as a member of the Berks County Board of Commissioners.

She's been selected by the county court to take the seat that opened when Democrat Kevin Barnhardt took on the role of Chief Operating Officer for the county in January.

The county says 12 people applied for the seat.

"My hope is to really just be able to come in and fulfill the opportunity of serving the County of Berks as a public servant," said Sihelnik.

Sihelnik served on city council from 2018 through 2021, and she and her husband own the Great American Creamery in downtown Reading. She says she's looking forward to this new role.

"I'm really incredibly honored to be representing the county of Berks as that appointed individual, as a woman, as a business owner, as a mother," Sihelnik said. "All of those things are really critical in my decision making and representation in this position."

Sihelnik will be sworn in on February 21st, and she will serve in that capacity until the next elected commissioner takes over in January 2024.

All three commissioner seats are on the ballot this year and Sihelnik says she does not plan to run. The president judge said the court wanted to pick someone who didn't plan to run so the voters can ultimately choose the next commissioner.