READING, Pa. - The Berks County commissioners voted Thursday to authorize video and audio recordings of the entire mail-in ballot counting process on Election Day.
The county said it plans to engage the services of Berks Community Television (BCTV) to provide the recording of the opening of ballots at the DoubleTree Hotel on Penn Street, as well as the movement of those opened ballots to the 13th floor of the Berks County Services Center, where they will be scanned for tabulation.
The county is using the hotel's ballroom to have county employees and volunteers open ballots on Election Day.
Commissioner Kevin S. Barnhardt said the county is being proactive and not waiting for the state to come back with any last-minute changes to the pre-canvassing process.
Currently, state law forbids the county to open any returned mail-in ballots prior to 7 a.m. on Nov. 3.
"This gives voters peace-of-mind that everything is being recorded," Barnhardt said. "[The agreement] will be opened-ended, with an hourly-rate [for BCTV], as the process may drift into the next morning."
Ronald R. Seaman, the county's chief administrative officer, said he fully supports the recommendation, but reminded the commissioners that state law allows ballots to be counted up until Nov. 6 at 5 p.m., if they were postmarked by Nov. 3.
"That whole process should be included in the recording process," Seaman said.
The commissioners agreed, saying that portion of the opening would take place on the 13thfloor of the services center.
"This is an excellent idea, as there have been a lot of concerns about the chain of custody [of the ballots] and about who is counting them," said Commissioner Christian Y. Leinbach. "This will become a permanent record, where everything they (the election workers) do will be on camera."
"We need to provide confidence to local voters that they can trust the process and that there is a system in place to provide oversight with video and audio," Leinbach added.
If the state were to change the pre-canvassing rules and allow ballots to be opened prior to Election Day, the commissioners said that process would also be recorded.
At the current count, the county is anticipating receiving more than 71,000 mail-in or absentee ballots.
Leinbach stressed that the commissioners are acting as a nonpartisan board.
"We have been committed to a transparent and secure process so that every single voter, whether by mail or person, can trust that the results will be how they voted," Leinbach said.
To accommodate the integrity of the ongoing counting, Leinbach announced the weekly commissioners' meeting scheduled on Thursday, Nov. 5, is being cancelled.
In COVID-19-related news, Brian Gottschall, director of Berks County Department of Emergency Services, said there is increasing concern over the steady rise in COVID-19 cases in a relatively short period of time.
Of equal concern, Gottschall said the data from first-time positivity results in testing has climbed to 14%.
Gottshall said the testing results from the state are lower, but misleading because that data include all routine testing, such as in nursing homes or other institutions.
The 14% positivity rate reflects only the first-time tests being done in Berks County, Gottshall said. Over the summer, the positivity rate was holding steady at 10%.
"As a community, we have to work together for mitigation measures to slow the disease," he said. "We don't want to become complacent."
On a more positive note, Gottshall said Berks County is not seeing the number of COVID-19 deaths that other Pennsylvania counties are currently experiencing.
Although hospitalizations are at a peak from where they were in July, Gottshall said they are nowhere near the numbers seen in the spring.