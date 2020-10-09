READING, Pa. - Finally, something to look forward to in 2020.
According to the latest maps from the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, much of the state is either at peak, or close to peak, fall foliage. In Berks County, the leaves are just starting to change, so before these colors run, Crystal Seitz, the president of Pennsylvania's Americana Region visitors bureau, offered some tips on where to plan your leaf-peeking.
"We have beautiful landscapes. We have gorgeous countryside," said Seitz. "You go up to the Pagoda and look out over, you see almost the entire county; Hawk Mountain, gorgeous location, and while you're there, you can see the kettling hawks."
Other top spots include Lake Ontelaunee in Ontelaunee Township and Gring's Mill in Spring Township.
"Pretty much all through Berks County, you have a spectacular view," Seitz said.
Seitz also emphasized the importance of outdoor tourism after a year beleaguered by the pandemic.
"It's especially important this year, because more activity has been done outdoors, because you're not able to go inside," Seitz said.
Like a leaf in the wind, this year has taken all of us on an unpredictable ride, so getting out into nature, and visiting a small business or two along the way, could make fall golden.
"We want you to stop at that little ice cream store or that coffee shop, support our local businesses, because in essence," Seitz said, "they make our community much better."