READING, Pa. – Berks County wants you to come back — completely.
"I think we're gonna have a good year," said Crystal Seitz, president of the Pennsylvania's Americana Region visitors' bureau.
For starters, the Kutztown Folk Festival is set to return in person for the first time since before the pandemic, and it's promoting more to young people.
"They're gonna have a beer tent," Seitz explained. "They're looking at having other types of vendors there. They're gonna have a farmers market with farm-to-table."
Also, the biggest World War II reenactment in the country — that adds 30,000 to the county population for a weekend — is getting ready as well.
"Last year, we did have the Mid-Atlantic Air Museum go off," Seitz said, "and it was a great weekend, and we are excited that they're doing that again."
With a number of marquee warm-weather events on the horizon, those behind local tourism are hoping for an increase in traffic and a big economic boost for Berks.
"With the younger group, they like to drive themselves," Seitz said. "Some are starting to go on bus tours, too, but this is like a whole new experience for them."
There's also a new Americana region travel book available to point you in the right direction.
"The photos we are using are [from] Instagram," Seitz said, "and they're throughout the book and we get your permission, but we have a lot of fun things to look at in here."
In terms of visitors and hotel numbers, tourism pros say they're making their way back to pre-pandemic numbers, which is a very good sign. The virus is still out there, but society is finding ways to deal with it.
"If you don't feel comfortable, wear your mask," Seitz said. "There's nothing wrong with that."