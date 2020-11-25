READING, Pa. - Even with advisories, state restrictions, a strain on hospitals, and a surging number of COVID-19 cases, AAA estimates more than 50 million people will travel for Thanksgiving.
"People are social creatures," Brianna Velaz said. "We want to go out. We want to interact and socialize."
Regardless of how you're celebrating, people we spoke with in Berks County said the pandemic feels like a dark cloud hanging over the holiday season.
"It's very off," Sherkyra Brown said. "A lot of people are not doing the same thing they usually do, with the traveling."
But, many people said they won't let the COVID-19 pandemic or restrictions keep them from celebrating
"We're going to have a small get together," Jodi Weaknecht said. "Keeping it with close family but, we are have a good night together."
Weaknecht and her sister are both healthcare workers.
"I have been tested," Weaknecht said. "We did have a patient in the office who was positive, but besides that, we just try to keep our distance and try to be as cautious as we can."
Many people said they understand why officials put restrictions in place, demanding out-of-state travelers have evidence of a negative COVID test but, some said they just don't think it could be enforced, and it may be a lot to ask people depending on their circumstances.
"We had to wait a while before we got the results," Brown said. "It took four to five days, but everybody got it done."
Under the state's travel order, individuals are permitted to enter the state if they're waiting for test results, but they must travel quarantine until a negative test result is received.
"Being social and having that interaction is just as important as being safe and trying to protect other people," Weaknecht said, "but we still need to have that interaction and still make those connections, which I think is very important during this time."