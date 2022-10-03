LEOLA, Pa. — Emerald Asset Management has named Scott L. Rehr as chief executive officer, succeeding founder Joseph Besecker.

Besecker will move into the role of non-executive chairman, according to a company statement.

Emerald also named David Volpe as its new president and Mark Schlegel as chief marketing officer.

"As Emerald approaches its 30th anniversary managing client funds, I'm proud of our team and of these long-time leaders moving into new roles," Besecker said in the statement.

Rehr co-founded Emerald in 1991 and has been chief operating officer since 2012. He is chairman of the board of United Way of Berks County and a member of the board of Diakon Lutheran Social Ministries. He also serves on the Wyomissing Foundation's investment committee.

The other members of Emerald's senior leadership team include Chief Investment Officer Kenneth Mertz II and Chief Operating Officer Richard Juliano.

Emerald is an investment-management holding company that is based in Leola, Lancaster County, and has offices in King of Prussia, Montgomery County; Pittsburgh and Cleveland.