READING, Pa. | United Way of Berks County has moved its offices to the Albert Boscov Plaza parking garage on Washington Street in Entertainment Square.
The agency this week held its first board of directors meeting at the new site, at 25 N. Second St., Suite 101, to where it moved the first week of March, Vice President of Marketing and Communication Chris Spanier said. The United Way is in the process of sharing the new address with partners and donors, Spanier said.
“United Way is proud to be a part of the continuing momentum of community development and creating positive energy within Reading," United Way President Tammy White said.
"Our organization’s work has always been rooted in community impact, and this new location provides new opportunities to expand our initiatives and community engagement efforts. It’s all about building a stronger community.”
Spanier said the move came when, after decades in the Berkshire Building at Fifth and Washington streets in Reading, the agency's lease was coming to an end.
The Berkshire Building recently was sold and is being converted to residential units, so United Way had to vacate, according to Megan Zettlemoyer, marketing manager with NAI Keystone, which helped the United Way find a new location.
The move was delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, which helped the United Way find a new location, Zettlemoyer said.
It was incumbent that the agency remained in the city, Spanier said. She said the agency worked with the city and Reading Parking Authority to fill the space, which she said had been available for a year as the city originally looked to accommodate a restaurant or other business.
"It's a great hub; a great kind of anchor in a great part of the city," with Berks County Community Foundation a block away and the popular GoggleWorks across the street, Spanier said.
The new location is "logistically very easy to access," she said, with easy access to the bypass and the bridge into the city, she said.
"We're excited to be in this new location, and be a part of the positive growth within the city," Spanier said. She said the move dovetailed with "Reading's commitment to revitalization and economic development."
NAI said in a news release that Managing Partner Steve Willems donated to United Way his full commission check of $30,000 from guiding the agency into a long-term lease. Willems previously donated a similar amount for his work on the United Way's lease with the Berkshire Building, NAI said.