KUTZTOWN, Pa. — Colleges and universities in Berks County are gearing up for the fall semester, and many have COVID-19 policies and procedures in place.
"We're looking to return to a more normal or traditional operation than we had last year," said Matt Santos, Kutztown University's vice president of university relations and athletics.
Kutztown is preparing to welcome students back to campus in about three weeks. Santos said K.U. just adopted an indoor mask mandate on campus.
"Simply because it's recommended by the CDC, and Berks County, right now, has a substantial spread of COVID," he said.
Kutztown is also encouraging its campus community to get vaccinated and will hold clinics on campus.
"The information we're getting back right now tells us that a large number of our students have received the vaccination," said Santos.
Albright College in Reading and Penn State University's Berks campus in Spring Township are also encouraging students and staff to be vaccinated. Both institutions will require testing for unvaccinated people.
Alvernia University in Reading is requiring all students enrolled for the fall semester to provide documentation of vaccination except for exemptions allowed by law.
Alvernia students requesting exemptions will be subject to restrictions, potential quarantine and mask-wearing.
Santos said Kutztown University feels more equipped to handle the return to school this fall than last year, even with cases on the rise.
"Between the vaccine, between the things we learned in terms of sanitation, hygiene [and] putting the masks in place early on while our county remains substantial with the delta variant that we're able to get off to a smoother start," said Santos.
The universities and colleges also said their plans may continue to evolve depending on CDC guidelines and other health and safety recommendations.