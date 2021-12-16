READING, Pa. — The Santander Arena in downtown Reading certainly seems to be in a good place right now, ranked 100th among arenas across the nation.
That, along with the arena's sister venue, the Santander Performing Arts Center boasting a ranking of 58th among theaters in the U.S., is attributable to ticket sales.
"It's testament to the hard work our staff put in and certainly the promoters and agents that have brought shows to Reading over the last six months," said David Farrar, the venues' general manager.
Those shows include Thursday night's Christmas concert by dynamic violinist Lindsey Stirling.
The venues have also featured other big artists, like Judas Priest and Little Big Town.
Farrar said it's largely thanks to the fans who have come out, especially during these difficult times.
"It's been encouraging to see sold-out crowds over at the theater and here at the arena," he said.
As the pandemic continues, concerns surrounding COVID-19 aren't over. The arena and performing arts center are asking people to wear masks when possible, and they're adhering to artists' requests when it comes to COVID protocols.
"We've had Judas Priest, where we had to test on site and you either had your vaccine card or you had to test negative to come in," Farrar said. "Some haven't been as strict as that."
This weekend's Royals games have also been postponed due to positive COVID tests.
"They're seeing some issues in the professional ranks, sporting events," Farrar explained. "Toronto just went to 50% capacity, so I hope we're not going backwards."
The venues did make upgrades before they reopened to the public with things like air filtration systems and touchless facilities in the bathrooms. They said they'll continue to follow the rules to keep everyone safe.