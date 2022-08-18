MOHNTON, Pa. — A Reading man received a fairly new award for service he began when he was only 16 years old.

"Lou was one of almost a quarter million, 243,000, that served in the Merchant Marines," said Pennsylvania state Rep. Mark Gillen, behind a podium at the Berks Military History Museum, where he serves as president.

94-year-old Lou Cinfici comes from a big military family.

"My brother, Joe, was at Pearl Harbor to begin with," Lou recalled. "Then, four of our other brothers wanted to go in, so I wanted to go in, but of course, there was no way my parents would sign the papers."

So, he forged his parents' signatures and found himself on a boat helping to fight the Nazis.

"In the Atlantic, when as the ships went out of the harbor, the Germans were sticking them left and right, and our job was to salvage what we can from the ship and save as many lives as possible," Lou said.

He had the opportunity to avoid further danger, but that wasn't in his blood.

"My brothers would never think much of me to do that," he said. "They'd call me a coward, so I went back up the bridge and told the captain I'm going with the ship."

Tours in Korea and Vietnam would follow. Now, years later, he's received another symbol of gratitude.

"This country will always be grateful, and this community also will always be grateful to many merchant mariners," said Gillen.

For Lou, this is only the latest medal in a long line of accolades and certificates for his decades of service to our country.

"More merchant mariners were lost than any other branch of the service," Gillen said.

Lou defended his homeland, all the while getting to see the world. Now, he gets to see how much it means.

"On behalf of a grateful community and a grateful country," Gillen said, "I'd like those gathered here to acknowledge Louis Cinfici."

Lou will join other merchant mariners for a special ceremony at the The National WWII Museum in New Orleans at the end of August.