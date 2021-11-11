MOHNTON, Pa. — Behind the bugle, performing the powerful notes of some of our country's sacred music was Air Force veteran Rodney Focht.
"I stand there in the snow and the rain, sleet, hail," said Focht of Cumru Township. "We do our thing."
Focht's talents were called upon on Veterans Day at the Berks Military History Museum in Mohnton.
"Every day is Veterans Day here at the museum," said state Rep. Mark Gillen, the museum's director.
The museum marked Veterans Day with the debut of a new ordnance exhibit and a two-hour appearance by the traveling Violins of Hope collection, displaying instruments rescued from the Holocaust.
The day was capped off by a ceremonial flag-raising.
Focht is part of Bugles Across America, a national organization of volunteers who play at military funerals and other events at no charge.
"All they have to do is call us. We'll be right there," said Focht. "It's something that has to be done.
"Just, thank you to all my fellow veterans," said Focht.