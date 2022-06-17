S. HEIDELBERG TWP. Pa. - A new, veteran-operated business just getting off the ground in Berks is getting ready to open its first store.
The business is located inside of a barn in South Heidelberg Township.
"We are six months in and the reception has been great from everyone we've talked to," said owner of JDog Junk Removal & Hauling, Tim Melcher.
JDog is proving that one person's junk isn't just another persons treasure.
"What's real nice is they're donating back and helping veterans in need," said Tim Stover of Veterans Making a Difference.
A ribbon-cutting is set for Saturday at the store on Mountain Home Road. A portion of sales will be donated to the area non-profit group, Veterans Making A Difference.
Two wheelchairs will also be donated to local vets.
"We are always looking for great guys. We go through people and people coming and going, so veterans are our staple, we love to have them," said Tom McDonald of JDog Junk Removal & Hauling.
"They can hire veterans to help them out, especially in this economy," continued Stover.
By taking unwanted items out of peoples homes and putting them up for sale, they are also helping the environment.
The ribbon-cutting is scheduled for Saturday at noon.