READING, Pa. — The PACT Act will expand health care benefits for veterans exposed to burn pits and other toxic chemicals during their service.

"When you go over there and you're expecting combat, you understand the risk," said Jason Mattise-Nauman, deputy director of Veterans Affairs for Berks County. "You understand that there may be improvised explosive devices, there's a likelihood that you may be shot, but what you're not thinking about is the environment itself."

The environment has a major impact on an individual's health later in life.

Mattise-Nauman served in Iraq in the early 2000s. He has firsthand experience with horrific conditions while deployed. Now, he specializes in presumptive conditions caused by these toxic exposures and helps veterans file claims.

"When you look at our Vietnam veterans who have sacrificed so much for our country, it took decades for service-connected conditions related to Agent Orange exposure to be acknowledged," said Mattise-Nauman.

The PACT Act boosts benefits and health care for millions of veterans and establishes up to 20 new service-connected presumptive illnesses relating to burn pit exposure in the Middle East, like certain cancers and respiratory illnesses.

President Joe Biden said he is looking forward to signing it into law so those veterans "finally get the benefits and comprehensive health care they earned and deserve."

The bill also includes veterans who have had any type of toxic exposure regardless of era, from nuclear experimentation to Agent Orange.

"The process is being expedited for the newer generation," said Mattise-Nauman. "The VA and lawmakers have unfortunately come to the realization that they didn't do service to our veterans that have served in Vietnam and our veteran predecessors."

The bill is awaiting the president's signature.

Every county in Pennsylvania has a Veterans Affairs office. All services are provided to veterans free of charge. If you are a veteran and have questions, need services or would like to file a claim, you can call the Berks County Veterans Affairs Office at 610-378-5601.