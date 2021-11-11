READING, Pa. — Reading honored the nation's veterans with a Veterans Day ceremony in City Park on Thursday.
U.S. Marine Corps veteran Jason Matisse-Nauman, the deputy director of the Berks County Department of Veterans Affairs, served as the event's keynote speaker.
Mattise-Nauman served multiple deployments in Iraq and built an initiative to provide mental health support to veterans in Chester. He said he wants Americans to show their support for veterans every day.
"For somebody who is a veteran and works with veterans, I think it's important to remember the sacrifices of veterans every day of the year, not just one day in November or one day in May," he said.
Mattise-Nauman added that he's happy he spoke so that veterans know about the benefits they have in Berks.
The county has added new benches to commemorate veterans.