CUMRU TWP., Pa. - It's been decades since Curtis Bixler came home after serving in the Korean War with the U.S. Army, and he's seeing gratitude for his courage and service.
"It makes me proud," said Bixler, who served in the Army's 388th Engineers Pipeline Company.
Known as The Forgotten War, it began in 1950 when North Korea invaded South Korea. The U.S., among a host of other countries, came to South Korea's aid. More than 36,000 Americans never came home.
Bixler and one of his friends at The Heritage at Green Hills retirement community, U.S. Navy veteran Louis Cinfici, both received an honor decades overdue: The Korean Ambassador for Peace medal.
"I had it in my discharge papers, but I didn't expect to get a medal," said Bixler.
"This was a great honor to realize the Korean people recognize the American troops who helped defend their country," said Cinfici, who served on board the USS Sicily.
Korean War veterans may also receive the medal posthumously if their families apply by filling out a form online or by making a call to a Korean Consulate.
"From what I understand, everyone who was there is entitled to this medal," said Cinfici.
To posthumously honor all veterans, widows of veterans at The Heritage received a red rose; the deep red symbolizing the love for their partner who served our country.
As for Cinfici, he's grateful to still be here, to receive this honor, and to see the country he helped to protect.
"I really appreciate it," said Cinfici.