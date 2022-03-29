Berks vets talk, support one another on Vietnam War Veterans Day
READING, Pa. - 'Welcome home.' Those are two words that can mean the world to a Vietnam veteran.
March 29th is National Vietnam War Veterans Day. The military holiday was first proclaimed in 2012 and was signed into law in 2017. Local veterans, including some who fought in Vietnam, gathered at the Vietnam Memorial in Reading's City Park, simply, to talk, give thanks and spread love."All of those veterans have family and their family misses them when they're not home," said Worrell.
"Back in 1965, you didn't hear about this stuff," said Bernie Bingham, a Vietnam Veteran and President of Vietnam Veterans of American Chapter 131 of Berks County, PA. "You didn't see any of this stuff. Matter of fact, back in 65 guys never told you they were in the service."
"The Vietnam vets are the ones who fought really hard to get the benefits and some of those types of things that all the other veterans have now," said Diane Simmons, Vice President of the Chapter. "It's really important that we recognize them, thank them. I call them my heroes."
Billy Worrell of Douglassville was a Navy machinist mate in Vietnam.
"I got to visit 19 countries in three years," said Worrell.
Like many other vets, he saw people began to turn their back on him.
"I had a next door neighbor that talked to me," said Worrell, "and the guy was a friend of mine before I went into [the service], but because I went to Vietnam, my neighbor would not talk to me."
He says, thankfully, things are different today, and Vietnam vets are treated with the respect they deserve.
Tags
Jim Vasil
Reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
Recommended for you
Berks Area News
- Former Fox theatre leased to Reading Civic Theatre
- Berks vets talk, support one another on Vietnam War Veterans Day
- Former daycare worker sentenced to prison in sex assault case
- Reading Police announce traffic modifications ahead of Friday events
- Experts address gardening concerns during cold snap
- Fatal I-81 pileup highlights dangers, need for safety driving in snow squalls
- Reading councilmembers want to take action against city violence
- 'The ones that aren't doing well, that's why we are here' : Wyomissing-based Children's Alopecia Project hoping Oscar's incident spreads awareness
- Reading church hosts spaghetti dinner to help raise money for Ukraine
- Reading community marches in support of ending gun violence
Lehigh Valley News
- Ceremony at DeSales University pays tribute to Vietnam War veterans
- Rent costs continue to climb, putting squeeze on some Lehigh Valley residents
- Former Lehigh County attorney sentenced after stealing more than $500K from client
- Bangor Police looking into reports of hate speech materials found in borough, surrounding townships
- Bethlehem Twp. residents determined to stop new proposed Farmersville Road development
- John Hayes of New Tripoli Bank nominated to succeed Allentown Mayor Matt Tuerk as chairman of airport board
- Bethlehem Township commissioner encourages residents to express concerns about Farmersville development
- Police looking for teen who ran away from his home in Lower Saucon
- Basin Street in Allentown reopens following vehicle crash
- 1 dead, 1 hurt in crash in Bethlehem Twp.
Sign Up for Breaking News
Get local Breaking News alerts sent directly to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
- Rent costs continue to climb, putting squeeze on some Lehigh Valley residents
- Live updates: Russia vows to scale back near the capital
- Media measuring company Nielsen to be acquired in $16B deal
- Social media explodes during Oscars; TV viewership doesn't
- US opens second COVID boosters to 50 and up, others at risk
- Work starts to free Ever Forward stranded in Chesapeake Bay
- EXPLAINER: Why bond yields may be warning of a recession
- Wall Street builds on gains as talks on Ukraine progress
- FTC sues Intuit to stop 'bait-and-switch' TurboTax ads
- Senate advances Fed nominee Lisa Cook on party-line vote
Entertainment News
- Media measuring company Nielsen to be acquired in $16B deal
- RAW: FILE: 'FLASH' STAR EZRA MILLER ARRESTED IN HAWAII
- ‘The Outlaws’: Stephen Merchant Explains How Street Artist Banksy Got Involved
- ‘Pistol’: FX Sets Premiere for Steve Jones-Focused Limited Series on Hulu
- Amy Schumer 'couldn't lie' about having liposuction
- Prince George and Princess Charlotte attend Prince Philip's memorial service
- Will Smith’s mother had never seen her son hit anyone before Oscars incident
- RAW: NEW 'TOP GUN' TRAILER TEASES POSSIBLE VAL KILMER RETURN
- Joel Edgerton to Star in ‘Dark Matter’ Adaptation for Apple TV+
- RAW: FILE: ELTON JOHN ADDS U-S SHOWS TO FINAL TOUR