READING, Pa. - 'Welcome home.' Those are two words that can mean the world to a Vietnam veteran.
 
March 29th is National Vietnam War Veterans Day. The military holiday was first proclaimed in 2012 and was signed into law in 2017. Local veterans, including some who fought in Vietnam, gathered at the Vietnam Memorial in Reading's City Park, simply, to talk, give thanks and spread love.
 
"Back in 1965, you didn't hear about this stuff," said Bernie Bingham, a Vietnam Veteran and President of Vietnam Veterans of American Chapter 131 of Berks County, PA. "You didn't see any of this stuff.  Matter of fact, back in 65 guys never told you they were in the service."
 
"The Vietnam vets are the ones who fought really hard to get the benefits and some of those types of things that all the other veterans have now," said Diane Simmons, Vice President of the Chapter. "It's really important that we recognize them, thank them. I call them my heroes."
 
Billy Worrell of Douglassville was a Navy machinist mate in Vietnam.
 
"I got to visit 19 countries in three years," said Worrell.
 
Like many other vets, he saw people began to turn their back on him.
 
"I had a next door neighbor that talked to me," said Worrell, "and the guy was a friend of mine before I went into [the service], but because I went to Vietnam, my neighbor would not talk to me."
 
He says, thankfully, things are different today, and Vietnam vets are treated with the respect they deserve.
 
"All of those veterans have family and their family misses them when they're not home," said Worrell.
 

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.

Recommended for you