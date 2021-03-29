READING, Pa. — Nearly 50 years after the end of the Vietnam War, Berks County's veterans are still part of a brotherhood only a few around here are alive to share.
"It's very good for us to get together," said veteran Kenneth Lwunder. "It really helps us and our families, and that's the importance of this."
Each year, Lwunder and others gather at the Berks County Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Reading City Park to share stories and commemorate the years they served the country they love.
"We're the best of our generation," Lwunder said. "We support each other. We love each other in combat. We sacrifice for each other."
This year's event was much smaller because of the pandemic. In fact, it was the first time many of the vets saw each other in some time, since virus restrictions canceled their monthly meetings last year.
Many of the individuals who served in the war were treated poorly when they returned home.
"There was an old saying, 'They didn't want us over there and they didn't want us back here,'" veteran Tommy Dunston said.
That's why Dunston believes it's important to gather and remember.
"We're here to tell our stories now," he said. "It went so long where people didn't want to talk to us. We weren't really welcomed back home when we came home, and this is why we get together now and have this chapter."