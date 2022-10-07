READING, Pa. -- Berks County voters who do not properly fill out their mail-in ballots for the election will not be notified that they made an error.

A motion to allow the corrections, a process known as "ballot curing," failed yesterday.

Commission Kevin Barnhardt, a Democrat, wanted to allow curing if the county used temporary staff to do the work.

The two Republican commissioners did not support the motion, citing ambiguity in state law.

Voters can make corrections if they contact the election office.