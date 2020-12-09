Berks 1st coating of snow
Chad Blimline | 69 News

READING, Pa. - Snowflakes coated the ground in much of Berks County for the first time this season.

The snow that fell Wednesday morning didn't amount to much, but it was enough to create the look of a winter wonderland in some areas.

It also played havoc with the morning rush hour, contributing to a number of crashes in and around Reading, according to emergency dispatchers.

One of the biggest problem spots was the Warren Street Bypass, where multiple vehicles collided near the North 11th Street interchange in Muhlenberg Township. One driver reported sitting in the backlog of traffic for more than an hour.

Accidents were also reported on the bypass near Route 61 and on Route 222 near Route 61, both in Muhlenberg Township; Route 183 at Route 222 in Bern Township; Route 222 in Ontelaunee Township; Route 222 near Route 422 in Wyomissing; and Pricetown Road in Alsace Township.

No serious injuries were reported in any of the crashes.

PennDOT said its crews began their patrol of the roads at midnight.

If you have video or photos you think might be newsworthy, please use the form below. Please provide as much information about the video or photo as possible, including the time, date, and town or municipality where the event took place.

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.