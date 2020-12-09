READING, Pa. - Snowflakes coated the ground in much of Berks County for the first time this season.
The snow that fell Wednesday morning didn't amount to much, but it was enough to create the look of a winter wonderland in some areas.
It also played havoc with the morning rush hour, contributing to a number of crashes in and around Reading, according to emergency dispatchers.
One of the biggest problem spots was the Warren Street Bypass, where multiple vehicles collided near the North 11th Street interchange in Muhlenberg Township. One driver reported sitting in the backlog of traffic for more than an hour.
Accidents were also reported on the bypass near Route 61 and on Route 222 near Route 61, both in Muhlenberg Township; Route 183 at Route 222 in Bern Township; Route 222 in Ontelaunee Township; Route 222 near Route 422 in Wyomissing; and Pricetown Road in Alsace Township.
No serious injuries were reported in any of the crashes.
PennDOT said its crews began their patrol of the roads at midnight.