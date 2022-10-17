READING, Pa. - Participants in the Walk to End Alzheimer’s at the Berks County Heritage Center over the weekend raised more than $74,000.

Over 300 Berks County residents participated in this year’s walk on Saturday, according to a news release from the Alzheimer's Association of Greater PA. Participants raised more than $74,000 to support the care, support and research programs of the Alzheimer’s Association.

Harry’s Heroes was the top fundraising team at this year’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s, raising more than $15,000. The team was started by Mary Reheard in honor of her husband Harry, who passed away due to complications from Alzheimer’s disease.

“Over 300 people joined us at the Berks County Heritage Center on Saturday to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research,” said Lori Wehr, walk manager for the Alzheimer’s Association Delaware Valley Chapter. “We are so grateful for the community support, as well as our volunteers and sponsors, who helped make this year’s event a success. Together, we are making a difference and will continue to fight for a cure.”

More than 6 million Americans are living with Alzheimer's disease – a leading cause of death in the United States. Additionally, more than 11 million family members and friends provide care to people living with Alzheimer’s and other dementias. In Pennsylvania alone, there are more than 280,000 people living with the disease and 500,000 caregivers.

Fundraising continues through Dec. 31. People can donate online.