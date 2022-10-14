BERN TWP., Pa. - It's an annual event not just in search of a future cure, but a remembrance of the past.

"Growing up I watched my aunt who was very close to our family suffer with Alzheimer's and in fact I have a walk team that I walk with and it's called Hilda's Heroes, so we walk to honor my Aunt Hilda,” said Lori Wehr, Walk Manager.

Lori Wehr and her team will join others with similar stories at the Berks Heritage Center for the Walk to End Alzheimer's.

“Our goal this year in Berks County is to raise $120,000,” Wehr said.

Where does the money raised for the walk go?

"The money that we raise stays here in Berks County. It is used to provide care and support resources to those that are affected by the disease,” said Wehr.

It's not just a walk, as there's also an important ceremony.

"Our flowers are representative of your connection, the cause, so our Promise Garden Ceremony will take place at 9:30,” she said.

And that ceremony includes some important symbolism and hope for the future.

“We always have our youth hold a white flower during our Promise Garden Ceremony as a representative of the first survivor,” she said.

With the hopes that the first survivor just may be among those walking to end Alzheimer's, each walk grows more crucial every year.