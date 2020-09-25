Telephone scam - money

READING, Pa. - An apparent scam involving a Berks County telephone number has had a far-reaching effect.

The county said it became aware of the apparent scam on Friday, after fielding dozens of calls from people in numerous states along the East Coast and as far away as California.

Based on the information it obtained from the callers, the county said it believes the scammer is spoofing one of its phone numbers to call people and make false claims that a relative of theirs is in jail and needs payment for bail.

Anyone who receives a suspicious call is urged to contact the Berks County detectives at 610-478-7171.

Recommended for you

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.