READING, Pa. - An apparent scam involving a Berks County telephone number has had a far-reaching effect.
The county said it became aware of the apparent scam on Friday, after fielding dozens of calls from people in numerous states along the East Coast and as far away as California.
Based on the information it obtained from the callers, the county said it believes the scammer is spoofing one of its phone numbers to call people and make false claims that a relative of theirs is in jail and needs payment for bail.
Anyone who receives a suspicious call is urged to contact the Berks County detectives at 610-478-7171.