BERN TWP., Pa. - The Berks County Agricultural Center will likely be a popular destination for many residents this weekend.
The county on Thursday advised that it expects an increase in traffic around the facility on County Welfare Road in Bern Township on Saturday.
That's because the county's 2020 household hazardous waste collection program will take place from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m., while the mail-in ballot drop box at that location will be open to early voters from 8 a.m. until noon.
The household waste will also be collected during the same hours on Sunday, while the drop box will be closed.
Ballots can also be dropped off Saturday at the collection box on the first-floor of the county's services center on Reed Street, between Court and Washington streets.
Additional drop-off times for both boxes are listed on the county's website.
As for the waste collection program, it is free for all county residents, but advanced registration online is required. People dropping off waste are advised to arrive alone, wear a mask, and stay in their vehicle at all times. All waste must be in the trunk of a car on the bed of a truck.
More information about the collection can be found on the county's website.
The Bern Township police will be on hand to help direct traffic on both days.