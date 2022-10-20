READING, Pa. — The Berks County Board of Elections on Thursday voted to continue its current practice of counting undated or incorrectly dated mail-in ballots for the Nov. 8 election.

But the board also agreed that it is necessary to also segregate those ballots with dates in question in case of any change to the law.

Cody L. Kauffman, the county's first assistant solicitor, said that even though the U.S. Supreme Court recently threw out a lower court's ruling that undated mail-in ballots had to be counted, the state and national Republican parties have since filed a lawsuit with the Pennsylvania Supreme Court, asking it to exercise its extraordinary powers of jurisdiction to decide on the matter of undated ballots as well as incorrectly dated ballots.

County Commissioner Christian Y. Leinbach said that based on the current statutes of the litigation, the ballots in question are subject to current litigation.

"Aside from the relief requested in the lawsuit, since these ballots are subject currently to litigation, I think it's good practice to segregate them, but I would recommend otherwise planning to count these ballots and count [both] undated and misdated ballots pending any further change in the law prior to Election Day."

Commissioner Kevin Barnhardt confirmed it is the current practice of the county to count but segregate the ballots.

Leinbach did question what the law defines as misdated ballots.

Kauffman said the law only states that the ballots need to be dated.

Leinbach also said he had concerns about the involvement of the courts in the electoral process.

"Ultimately, the courts can't completely clarify it until the legislature and the governor, probably the incoming governor, determine that the law is clear on what it requires," Leinbach said.

The board also clarified that it will count any mail-in ballots that have been resealed with tape.

Election services said it is currently the practice to tell voters who have inquired whether they can reopen their own sealed envelope that they may reseal the ballot with tape and initial it.

Leinbach said the board must be consistent with what is currently being told to voters.

Also Thursday, the board heard Justin Loose, chief information officer, report that the county has found a workable solution to install cameras at the two ballot drop locations with the assistance of the county's Department of Emergency Services.

Loose said through the cooperative effort, the county is repurposing unused equipment at a cost of about $3,000.

Last week, the board voted to install cameras at drop boxes at a cost not to exceed $10,000.

Barnhardt objected last week, calling the move "redundant and unnecessary."

During public comment, Zelda Yoder, an official from the Berks County Democratic Committee, said that when she looked at Thursday's agenda, she believed it showed a distinct bias in favor of limiting voting.

"Berks County Election Services has historically done a great job," Yoder said. "We know the primary had some flaws, and you guys are working to fix those and appreciate that.

"One of the real issues we have in the county that gets put to the side because of all these other issues, is that we have low voter turnout," Yoder continued. "Our party and all the other parties work to energize our voters and get people out. That's our job. Your job is to make voting fair and secure, as it always has been, and we have not had problems in that, despite what you hear. But also, that our voting is simple, accessible and even user-friendly. So please, let's not put all our efforts fixing problems that don't exist just because people continue to talk about them."