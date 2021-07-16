READING, Pa. –Berks County officials say they will not give third party access to the county's voting machine equipment.
The announcement comes as state Sen. Doug Mastriano is attempting to launch a partisan Arizona-style audit of the state's 2020 election. That attempt comes despite no evidence of widespread voter fraud.
State officials say any equipment accessed by a third party would need to be decertified.
Berks County commissioners admit they haven't been asked to give access to anyone, but would not do so if asked.
They say giving a third party access to a piece of election equipment would fly in the face of their efforts to keep the machines secure.
Two Republican counties that have been asked by Sen. Mastriano — Tioga and York — have said no.