READING, Pa. –Berks County officials say they will not give third party access to the county's voting machine equipment.

The announcement comes as state Sen. Doug Mastriano is attempting to launch a partisan Arizona-style audit of the state's 2020 election. That attempt comes despite no evidence of widespread voter fraud.

State officials say any equipment accessed by a third party would need to be decertified.

Berks County commissioners admit they haven't been asked to give access to anyone, but would not do so if asked.

They say giving a third party access to a piece of election equipment would fly in the face of their efforts to keep the machines secure.

Two Republican counties that have been asked by Sen. Mastriano — Tioga and York — have said no.

