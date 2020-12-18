OLEY TWP., Pa. - The Central Berks Regional police have arrested a woman who's accused of buying guns for a kid associated with a gang in Reading.
"We work very closely with the gun shops in our area," said Det. Sgt. Deron Manndel.
Several weeks ago, Cro-Arms Gun and Ammo, a gun shop in Oley Township, alerted the Central Berks police to a woman who had come in on a number of occasions to buy guns.
"She was in the store. They called [and said] she was with a younger Hispanic male and she was trying to purchase a gun," Manndel said.
A plain-clothes detective arrived at the store to monitor the transaction. When the woman's background check went through, she took money from the juvenile to pay for the weapon.
After they left the store, the detective stopped them.
According to police, the suspect, Madeline Warrington, admitted to buying guns for the juvenile a number of times for cash.
The police said she is responsible for putting anywhere from 10 to 12 guns on the streets.
"They were paying her for each time she was doing these purchases," Manndel said, "and she was fully aware of what was going on, but she claims she needed the money."
Investigators said Warrington initially got on their radar after reporting some of the guns stolen.
During an interview with the police, she told them after buying the guns, she drove the underage male to a friend's house in the city, where they would remove the serial numbers so they couldn't be traced.
Warrington is now facing several charges, including a felony firearm offense.
"There's enough gun violence in the area to begin with, especially in Reading," Manndel said, "and people like this just add to the problem."