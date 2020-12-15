Jillian Blimline graphic

READING, Pa. - Authorities have made an arrest in the killing of a man inside a home in Berks County over the weekend.

Jillian Rae Blimline, 38, was charged Tuesday with first- and third-degree murder in the stabbing death of Chad Allen Macwilliam, 39, inside the home the couple shared with their 4-year-old daughter.

The police responded to the home on Maywood Avenue in South Heidelberg Township shortly after 9 p.m. Sunday, after receiving a 911 call from Blimline. Much of what she told dispatchers, officials said, was unintelligible.

An officer arrived on the scene six minutes later and reported finding Macwilliam lying on the floor of the first-floor dining room. He had suffered a stab wound to his chest, officials said. Paramedics performed CPR before transporting him to Reading Hospital, where he died a little more than an hour later.

Blimline was arrested at the home late Tuesday morning. In addition to murder, she was charged with two counts of aggravated assault and possessing an instrument of a crime. She's being held without bail.

