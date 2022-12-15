A Leesport woman came up a little short at the Miss America pageant Thursday night.
Alysa Bainbridge won Miss Pennsylvania earlier this year.
She took on 50 other state winners in the national competition. The pageant posted the results on social media, and Bainbridge did not make the top 11.
Bainbridge is a former 69 News intern. The 23-year-old is a graduate of St. Joseph's University, where she studied communications. She is currently working toward her master's degree at Cabrini University.
Miss Wisconsin Grace Stanke won Thursday night's Miss America competition.