READING, Pa.- It's an unusual story where a shooting leads to a death more than two decades later.

"As part of our research into this incident, we pulled all of our old records and all of the court records pertaining to this case," said Berks County District Attorney John Adams.

On January 31, 1998, Tina Hertzog was shot in the 1100 block of Birch Street in Reading. It left her permanently injured.

Now, 25 years later, Hertzog has died. The Lehigh County Coroner ruled the manner of death a homicide saying her death was caused by complications of paraplegia due to the gunshot wound.

"When we have a death 25 years later that can be connected to the injury, from that long ago, it is very unusual," said Adams.

Her brother was arrested about two months after the shooting. Police say he had been handling the gun when it went off and shot then 20- year-old Tina in the abdomen.

"He went to trial in December of 1998, at which time, the court on a motion for judgment of acquittal dismissed the highest charge of criminal intent to commit criminal homicide," said Adams.

A jury acquitted the defendant of aggravated assault, but he was convicted of simple assault and recklessly endangering another person. He also spent time in prison. Adams said he cannot be charged with homicide at this point.

"This is somewhat of a complicated issue," said Adams. "We are barred, based on double jeopardy principles, from refiling the more serious charge because of the subsequent acquittal that happened 25 years ago."

Adams said there have been cases in Berks County where homicide or murder charges were filed years later but in those cases, there had not been a previous acquittal.