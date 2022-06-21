READING, Pa. - A Berks County resident and former 69 News intern was named Miss Pennsylvania 2022.
Alysa Bainbridge, 23 from Leesport and Miss Greater Reading was announced as Miss Pennsylvania during the crowning on Saturday night.
Bainbridge was awarded a $12,000 scholarship, sponsored by York businesswoman Chloé Eichelberger, during her crowning.
During the competition Bainbridge performed a lyrical dance and spoke about her social impact initiative: Tyler's Triumph: The More Than Project, to empower people living with mental health and substance use disorders.
The Miss Pennsylvania Competition was held June 15, 16 and 18 at the Appell Center for the Performing Arts in York.
Bainbridge, is a former 2020 69 News intern. She is a graduate of Saint Joseph’s University in Philadelphia with Bachelor of Arts in Communication Studies and a minor in Journalism. She is a graduate student working toward her Master of Science in Leadership at Cabrini University in Radnor.
Bainbridge will represent Pennsylvania at the 101st Miss America Competition at the Mohegan Sun Resort in Connecticut in December.