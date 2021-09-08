READING, Pa. — A Berks County woman is facing the rest of her life behind bars for killing her boyfriend nearly three years ago.
A jury on Wednesday found Danishka Otero-Velez guilty of first-degree murder for fatally shooting Ranciel Natera outside his home on Hill Road in Reading on Nov. 5, 2018.
RPD officers initially stopped Otero-Velez at the scene that night, but she provided a false name and was allowed to leave. She was arrested nearly a month later in Miami, where she was hiding out with her family.
Authorities said the couple had been arguing about Otero-Velez's claims of Natera fathering a child with another woman.
Otero-Velez will be formally sentenced on Friday. A first-degree murder conviction carries a mandatory sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole.