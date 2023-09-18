A Sinking Spring woman is in Washington, D.C., with more than 700 volunteers for the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network.

Faye Parker is a melanoma survivor.

Parker says the group will be meeting with lawmakers tomorrow. It's part of a lobbying effort to get more funding for cancer research.

She says the group is also supporting the Medicare Multi-Cancer Early Detection Act. That legislation would give a path to Medicare to cover new detection tests.

"If something is approved as a viable treatment or disease prevention or early detection by the FDA, then it becomes easily made available to Medicare patients," Parker said.

Parker says she loves advocacy. She says it's great seeing the group's effort to help lawmakers take action on fighting cancer.