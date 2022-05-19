computer keyboard

ROCKLAND TWP., Pa. - A Berks County woman was scammed out of almost $150,000 after receiving a concerning alert on her computer. 

Pennsylvania State Police report the initial fraudulent theft happened on April 1, while the victim was in Washington State. The theft continued after she returned home to Rockland Twp. 

PSP out of Reading say the victim received an alert on her computer saying her personal information was being used in criminal activity. The alert prompted her to engage with the suspect. 

The victim was scammed out of $114,830 between April 1 and May 8. 

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.

Recommended for you