ROCKLAND TWP., Pa. - A Berks County woman was scammed out of almost $150,000 after receiving a concerning alert on her computer.
Pennsylvania State Police report the initial fraudulent theft happened on April 1, while the victim was in Washington State. The theft continued after she returned home to Rockland Twp.
PSP out of Reading say the victim received an alert on her computer saying her personal information was being used in criminal activity. The alert prompted her to engage with the suspect.
The victim was scammed out of $114,830 between April 1 and May 8.