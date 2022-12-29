Pressure is growing to help Southwest Airlines passengers get compensation for expenses after thousands of flights were cancelled. On Wednesday, nearly 90% of them were Southwest flights.

Mary Cajigas of Cumru Township was one of the passengers stuck at home after a canceled flight. She said she saw lines for other flights at Philadelphia International Airport, but she did not see anyone waiting for the one she was supposed to board with Southwest Airlines.

"I knew 80% were canceled, but 20% were still scheduled, so I stayed overnight in a hotel because it was an early flight," said Cajigas. "When I went to the kiosk to print the boarding pass, they came up and told me that the flights were canceled."

Cajigas had been planning a trip to St. Louis since October to see her son, daughter-in-law, and grandson. After the cancellation, she was forced to go back home to Berks County.

"It was really my Christmas present to, you know, go to St. Louis and see my grandson," said Cajigas.

She is among many Southwest travelers across the country who have been impacted, some of whom are stranded. The airline said the weather and its infrastructure are to blame.

"The whole thing is stressful for everybody," she said. "It's just, I've never seen anything like this before."

Cajigas said she is hoping she will be able to make it to St. Louis soon.

"We'll try again," she said. "That's all I can say. Just try again later this week."