Pressure is growing to help Southwest Airlines passengers get compensation for expenses after thousands of flights were cancelled.

Nearly 90% of all cancelled flights in the U.S. on Wednesday were on Southwest.

Mary Cajigas, from Cumru Township, was one of the passengers stuck at home after a canceled flight.

She said she saw lines for other flights at Philadelphia International Airport, but did not see anyone waiting for the one she was supposed to board with Southwest Airlines.

"I knew 80% were canceled, but 20% were still scheduled, so I stayed overnight in a hotel because it was an early flight," said Cajigas. "When I went to the kiosk to print the boarding pass, they came up and told me that the flights were canceled."

Cajigas had been planning a trip to St. Louis since October to see her son and grandson. After the cancellation, she was forced to go back home.

"It was really my Christmas present to you know go to St. Louis and see my grandson," said Cajigas.

She is among many Southwest travelers across the country who have been impacted, some of whom are stranded. The airline said the weather and its infrastructure are to blame.

"The whole thing is stressful for everybody, it's just ,I've never seen anything like this before," said Cajigas.

She said she is hoping she will be able to make it to St. Louis soon.

"We'll try again. That's all I can say. Just try again later this week," said Cajigas.