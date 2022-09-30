READING, Pa. - A Berks County woman, now living in Florida, has been staying at an animal shelter since Tuesday because of Ian. She's been caring for nearly 100 animals inside of a shelter in Cape Coral, Florida.

"I can't think of anywhere else I would rather be than at the shelter. This is my responsibility," said Liz McCauley, the Executive Director of the Cape Coral Animal Shelter.

McCauley used to call Reading her home. She left Berks County five years ago and opened the shelter in 2020.

She says the fact that the building is newer was extremely beneficial during the storm.

"It's all hurricane windows, it's all hurricane shutters. The board has built it very sturdy, and we are high elevation."

Damage to the shelter was minimal.

"We lost our play yard, which will get fixed next week and a lot of debris. But the animals were safe and that's obviously the most important thing," she said.

Liz says the concern now is caring for and finding homes for surrendered pets. On Friday morning she says an elderly man who lost everything because of Ian was forced to leave behind his late wife's dog and trust the shelter to find new and loving owners.

"He was crying, we were crying, but he kept saying I know it's the best thing for her. I know it's the best thing for her," Liz said while speaking with 69 News over the phone.

Liz is hoping her Berks County family can send support and keep the shelter financially afloat in this time of need.

"We have no water, we have no electric, right now getting some money together to get us out of this in the next couple of weeks is probably the most important thing," Liz continued.

Donations can be made on the Cape Coral Animal Shelter & Veterinary Clinic website.