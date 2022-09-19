AMITY TWP., Pa. — As the world said a final farewell to Queen Elizabeth II on Monday, a Berks County woman recalled her lifelong fondness for the monarch and the time she met her.

"I've been a follower all my life, since I was 11 years old, and it was always my dream to meet her," Amy Levengood said.

Levengood, fondly dubbed the "American Monarchist" by Canadian press, lived her dream of meeting the queen in 2010. She and her husband drove all night from Pennsylvania to Ottawa for Canada Day.

"She was going to be visiting a museum with her husband, so I thought that that would be a really good opportunity for me to meet her," Levengood said.

Armed with a bouquet of flowers for her majesty, she was aptly placed along the royal route and got her chance to meet the monarch.

"She came out, and I could see her walking toward me," Levengood said. "I guess she was directed toward me, and our eyes met, and it was just an incredible moment."

It's a moment, she said, she'll always cherish.

"Of course being an American, [I] forgot all protocol, didn't curtsey, spoke to her first, but I was able to say a few words to her and she thanked me for the flowers and moved on," Levengood remembered.

She has photos of the momentous occasion because her husband climbed a lamp post to be above the crowd to capture the memory.

It's a joyous memory for Levengood to hold onto as she is mourning the queen with the rest of the world.

"I think part of my sadness comes from, there's this huge link to history, and that past that has now been extinguished," Levengood said.

She has a room in her home dedicated to memorabilia of the royal family, including representations of the British monarchy on China and in books. As always, held in the highest regard, is Queen Elizabeth II.

"She was so focused on the future, and I think that will be her legacy, that as much as she revered and was steeped in tradition," Levengood said, "she was always looking forward and seeing what she could do to make the world a better place."