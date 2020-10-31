HARRISBURG, Pa. -- A 29-year-old Berks County woman has been sentenced for embezzling over $80,000 from S&T bank.
According to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Middle District of PA, Morgan Herrera, 29, of Robesonia, Pennsylvania, was sentenced on October 29 to six months’ imprisonment followed by two years of supervised release (which includes six months of home detention) by U.S. District Court Judge Sylvia H. Rambo.
Judge Rambo also ordered Herrera to pay $80,011 in restitution.
According to U.S. Attorney David J. Freed, between February 2016 and June 2017, while Herrera was employed as a personal banker at an S&T Bank location in Harrisburg, she apparently stole over $80,000 while opening multiple accounts for certificates of deposit.
The case was investigated by the FBI. Assistant U.S. Attorney Carlo D. Marchioli prosecuted the case.