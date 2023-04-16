PHILADELPHIA - A Berks County woman took part in the Gift of Life Donor Dash in Philadelphia on Sunday.

Melissa Engleman, of Mohrsville, received a liver and kidney transplant in December.

The Donor Dash is an annual fundraiser that raises awareness about how organ donation saves lives, thanks to the involvement of "The Gift of Life" program.

Melissa said she trained for two months to prepare for the event.

She says her father also received a kidney transplant from "Gift of Life" five years ago.

She and her father battle the same genetic disease.

In the past 50 years, the nonprofit "Gift of Life" has coordinated more than 58,000 organ transplants.

Melissa was one of 10,000 people taking part in Sunday's fundraiser.