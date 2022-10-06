READING, Pa. — A motion before the Berks County Election Board to allow ballot curing for the Nov. 8 general election failed for lack of a second.

Commissioner Kevin Barnhardt, the sole Democrat on the board, made a motion to allow curing of ballots if the county could utilize temporary staff to do the work.

Republicans Christian Y. Leinbach and Michael Rivera did not support the motion, citing ambiguity in state law.

Ballot curing refers to election staff notifying voters who sent in ballots with some irregularities and allowing those voters to make corrections to allow their votes to be counted.

Berks does allow voters to make corrections on their own mail-in ballots, but only if a voter contacts election services.

The county came under fire after the primary election in May, when 507 Democratic mail-in ballots and 138 Republican mail-in ballots were not certified because of the lack of a required date on the outer envelope.

"I would say to you that 67 counties do it 67 different ways, and I know for a fact there are counties in our region that send them (ballots) back to the voter," Barnhardt said. "In fact, one in particular highlights the area that was deficient to allow the voter to cure that and send it back."

Barnhardt said it is standard practice at in-person polling locations for voters to receive instructions or be corrected if they do something wrong.

"We seem to get all bent out of shape about mail-in ballots, but everyone is given so many instructions at a precinct and we seem to think that's OK," Barnhardt added. "I think those people who make a minor error on a mail-in ballot should be given the same consideration. I would like to strongly encourage the board to adopt a curing procedure for mail-in ballots that respects the will of the voters and ensures that no voters are inadvertently disenfranchised over inconsequential matters. Voting should not be an obstacle course, and we should do everything we can to make sure that every eligible voter is able to successfully cast their ballot."

Members of the Berks County Democratic Committee said that because staffing at the county is limited, its committee would offer assistance in contacting voters who sent in ballots with irregularities.

Leinbach said it would be inappropriate to allow any political party to be involved in curing ballots.

"Allowing any political party to become directly involved in the ballot curing process, I think, is a really bad idea," Leinbach said. "If we were going to do it, that would need to by election staff. But the law isn't clear, and I believe we've come down on the side of consistency and fairness.

"It is shocking to me that we are sitting here prior to the 2022 general election, and there has been zero election reform," Leinbach added. "We just went through the undated ballot question, and that was driven by a lack of clarity in the law that is still not clarified."

Cody L. Kauffman, first assistant county solicitor, explained that last week the Commonwealth Court denied a preliminary injunction for litigation filed by the Republican National Committee to prohibit ballot curing.

Kauffman said last Friday the RNC appealed the decision to the state Supreme Court, which means the preliminary injunction is now pending.

"As it stands right now, there's no clarity in the law, and that's evidenced by the county boards throughout Pennsylvania implementing varying degrees of curing," Kauffman said.

Also Thursday, the board voted to authorize the locations and schedule for voter drop boxes for the Nov. 8 general election.

Two drop boxes will once again be located at the Berks County Agricultural Center in Bern Township and at the Berks County Services Center in downtown Reading, and they will be available from Oct. 24 through Nov. 8.

The drop boxes will be accessible on weekdays from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. and on Saturdays from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m.

As Election Day approaches, the drop boxes will also be accessible on Sunday, Nov. 6, from noon until 4 p.m.; on Monday, Nov. 7, from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m., and on Tuesday, Nov. 8, from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m.

Debbie Noel, vice president of the Berks Democratic Committee, questioned the board as to why it had previously approved a third location at its south campus in Mohnton.

The board explained that the south campus location was contingent upon having election services employees working at that location. That has not yet occurred, so the board rescinded its previous motion to allow a third location.

The board also voted to authorize a temporary polling location change for the November general election. The change will move a polling location to Christ Lutheran Church, 1301 Luzerne St., Reading, from Glenside Elementary School, 500 Lackawanna St.

The reason for the change is due to ongoing construction at the school.