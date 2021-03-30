SOUTH HEIDELBERG TWP., Pa. – Pennsylvania is loosening some COVID-19 restrictions and allowing organized summer camps to operate at 75% capacity. Even though that's not a big change from last year, it makes a huge difference for camps like the ones run by the South Mountain YMCA in Berks County.
"It's great news for kids and families and all of the summer camps that serve them," said Nathan Brant, CEO, South Mountain YMCA.
Most camps were ready to handle 50% capacity, but every little increase helps.
"It really is going to allow for more kids to be at more camps this summer — more weeks, more sessions," Brant said. "It's going to allow more quality sessions to ramp up and serve the children that need them."
Matthew Stem, deputy secretary of the state Department of Education, said of the relaxed restriction, "It underscores the importance of following mitigation strategies and ensuring that whatever group size limitations are in place are also being followed at that time."
Now that some restrictions are being loosened or lifted, camp operators have another challenge in finding enough employees to work at the facilities.
"Camps everywhere — camps in Pennsylvania, camps in Berks County, camps in California — are all struggling to hire people," Brant said. "So we were pretty confident in our ability to staff for 50%. We're going to really have to work hard to get some other young adults in to be able to serve those additional kids."
With the new guidelines and new challenges, Brant asks for patience.
"They really are trying to do the best for their kids and their families, and it's not going to look like every other summer yet," he said, "but it's still gonna be laughter. It's still gonna be fun."